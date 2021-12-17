Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for National Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

