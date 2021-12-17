Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

