QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.