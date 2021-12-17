Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

