Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 6,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 334,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

