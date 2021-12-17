Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $28.94 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $361,162.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

