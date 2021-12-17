Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

