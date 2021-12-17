Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.45.

NYSE DGX opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

