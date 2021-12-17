R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,511,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

