R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $23.20

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $23.99. R1 RCM shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 13,759 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

