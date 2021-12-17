Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 929,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 477,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.