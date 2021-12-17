Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RKUNY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 15,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,409. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

