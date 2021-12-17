Raymond James Weighs in on Canfor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canfor in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $12.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter.
Shares of CFP opened at C$29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$21.92 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.22.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.
