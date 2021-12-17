Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

NYSE WFG opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

