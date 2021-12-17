Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Jan 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 22 dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 175.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

