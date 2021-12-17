Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,221 ($82.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.44 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,970.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,051.44.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.