RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0066

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $861,657.33 and $47,856.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00311921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

