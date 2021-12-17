Regions Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

