Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $32.27. Reliant Bancorp shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 61 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.