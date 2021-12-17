Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.64.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 4,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,588. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.17.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.