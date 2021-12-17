Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 4,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,588. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

