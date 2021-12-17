Ren Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $499.81 million and $35.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

