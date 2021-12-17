Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Renalytix AI posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,235. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.33. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

