REPO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $1.27 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.27 or 0.08264156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.29 or 1.00163652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

