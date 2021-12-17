Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chegg, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHGG. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

