Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

DY opened at $89.06 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 153.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

