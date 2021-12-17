Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Generation Bio (GBIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO):

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Generation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/16/2021 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Generation Bio stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 1,345,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

