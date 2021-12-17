Research Analysts Set Expectations for BP p.l.c.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BP by 84.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BP by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BP by 647.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

