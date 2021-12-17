Retirement Capital Strategies Lowers Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,230 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

