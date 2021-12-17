Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,393,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,494,000.

FALN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

