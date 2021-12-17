Reviewing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jiayin Group and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.70 $38.76 million $1.25 2.06 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.70 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 303.10%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

