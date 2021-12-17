Reviewing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexeon MedSystems and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.68 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.32

Nexeon MedSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.62, suggesting that its stock price is 862% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexeon MedSystems beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

