REVV Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.03 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

