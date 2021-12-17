Richard S. Kinney Sells 429 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MATX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. 1,218,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matson by 101.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.