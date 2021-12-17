Rigel Finance Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $7,184.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003710 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.24 or 0.08024951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.54 or 1.00103838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

