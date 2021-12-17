Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

RIVN traded down 11.17 on Friday, hitting 97.70. 44,475,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,422,326. Rivian has a one year low of 92.62 and a one year high of 179.47.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 134.64.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

