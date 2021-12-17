Rivian’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Rivian had issued 153,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Rivian’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 135.00.

Rivian stock opened at 108.87 on Friday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

