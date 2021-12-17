Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.