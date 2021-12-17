Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Roche were worth $38,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Roche in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

