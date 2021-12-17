Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 709,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
