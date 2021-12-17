Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 709,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche by 1,493.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 1.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

