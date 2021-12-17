Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.92

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 2736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.