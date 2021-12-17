Rocket Vault Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00053299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.95 or 0.08304896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00077723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.31 or 0.99945705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

