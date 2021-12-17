Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ENVX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

