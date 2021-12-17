Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 471 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 380.08.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

