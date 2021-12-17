Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.49

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 28711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.