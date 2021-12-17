Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

