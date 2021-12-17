Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 11,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $254.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

