ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $9.59 million and $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00180962 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.