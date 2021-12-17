Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $481.55. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,088. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

