Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Up to $479.26

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $479.26, but opened at $493.52. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $483.79, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.63 and its 200 day moving average is $473.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

