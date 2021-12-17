Royal Bank of Canada Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $35.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

